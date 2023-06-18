Toronto's majestic St. Lawrence Hall at the corner of King and Jarvis is truly a sight to behold.

In a city populated by towering skyscrapers, an elegant mid-19th century building is hard to come by, but its careful preservation over the years has made it an increasingly precious landmark in Toronto.

Designed in the Renaissance Revival style by architect William Thomas, the elegant three-storey structure seems almost out of place on busy King Street East (which only adds to its charm).

With its stunning Corinthian facade, the building is one of the finest 19th century buildings on the city's heritage registry.

Though Thomas was influenced by the Renaissance style, he made sure the hall maintained a certain sense of contemporary elegance with its French mansard roof to help protect the building during Canada's long winters.

The building, named after Canada's patron saint, opened in 1850. At the time, it was a hub for all kinds of public gatherings, balls, concerts and exhibitions.

During Doors Open Toronto, the gorgeous third floor of St. Lawrence Hall was opened to the public, allowing people to walk through its halls and visit the Grand Ballroom.

The ballroom's intricate ceiling, finished in shades of gold and pink, is punctuated by a stunning chandelier, bathing the room in a warm glow.

The hall also hosted some of the most well-known figures of the time, including musicians and performers of all kinds who found their way to the Grand Ballroom during its golden years.

Adelina Patti, who went on to become one of the most celebrated opera singers in the world, also had her debut at St. Lawrence Hall at the age of 10.

One of the most acclaimed opera singers of the 19th century, Jenny Lind, also performed there in October 1851.

Aside from the arts, St. Lawrence Hall also became a site for political movements.

On the day of its opening in 1851, George Thompson made a speech on the evils of slavery. Several important Abolition meetings were even hosted here when Canada welcomed Underground Railroad refugees from south of the border.

But after nearly a century, St. Lawrence Hall began to deteriorate. Thankfully, a heritage group came to its rescue and a restoration was completed in 1968.

Today, you can tour St. Lawrence Hall by appointment or visit annually during Doors Open.