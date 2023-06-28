Ontario cops pull over driver of bizarre disco Jeep

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently pulled over a partymobile that would put even the Mirthmobile of Wayne's World lore to shame. Unfortunately for the driver of this disco Jeep, the flashy vehicle was in violation of the rules of the road.

The OPP Central Region released a video of a stopped Jeep with colour-changing lights on Tuesday morning, accompanied by a short poem explaining the driver's fate.

Roses are red, violets are blue, if your headlights change colours - it's tickets for you. Check the legality of vehicle modifications before you drive. Several equipment charges laid on driver. #checkfirst #legalmods #drivelegal #CaledonOPP @TownOfCaledon ^im pic.twitter.com/iG6Pbk5MLq — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 27, 2023

Several users have replied to the OPP's tweet, cracking jokes about the strange light show.

Because those lights enhance it's off road capabilities. — David Cropp (@DavidCropp) June 28, 2023

The driver was handed equipment charges under the Highway Traffic Act, but might also land some party invites after going viral on Twitter.

Looks like they belong in a disco hall, not on an automobile 😵‍💫 — Dave Peterson (He/Him) Ⓥ 🇨🇦 (@FedUpWithBadAir) June 28, 2023

Another commenter argues that these lights can be programmed to meet the rules of the road, saying, "Cmon officer, its RGBs.. could be for car shows/meets.. couldve gave a warning and ask them to select the proper color 4300k-6500k temp."

These RGB colour-changing lights themselves are indeed allowed on roadways when set to standard headlight hues and not cycling through colours.

It's not a ticket unless he has them running while on the roadway...he can have them on while parked a parking lot — Dave (@ih8tebumps) June 28, 2023

However, there is some argument about these specific lights, with one user pointing out that these RGBs surround the headlights rather than replace them.

That Jeep has regular colored headlights/fog lights. It's just the halos around that change color. BMW style headlights, 2.0.

I'd fight this one in court, 100 percent. — Josh H 🇨🇦 🇳🇱 (@JoshWireless) June 27, 2023

One reply fired back at the OPP for enforcing this rule, writing their own version of the "roses are red" poem police used in their initial tweet.

Roses are red, violets are blue, who cares about their lights so find something better to do. — PatrickH72 🇨🇦 (@ChunkyP5) June 27, 2023

The debate over their legality aside, this disco Jeep's colourful flashing headlights would make a great addition to your next impromptu street celebration.