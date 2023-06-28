City
colour changing lights car ontario

Ontario cops pull over driver of bizarre disco Jeep

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers recently pulled over a partymobile that would put even the Mirthmobile of Wayne's World lore to shame. Unfortunately for the driver of this disco Jeep, the flashy vehicle was in violation of the rules of the road.

The OPP Central Region released a video of a stopped Jeep with colour-changing lights on Tuesday morning, accompanied by a short poem explaining the driver's fate.

Several users have replied to the OPP's tweet, cracking jokes about the strange light show.

The driver was handed equipment charges under the Highway Traffic Act, but might also land some party invites after going viral on Twitter.

Another commenter argues that these lights can be programmed to meet the rules of the road, saying, "Cmon officer, its RGBs.. could be for car shows/meets.. couldve gave a warning and ask them to select the proper color 4300k-6500k temp."

These RGB colour-changing lights themselves are indeed allowed on roadways when set to standard headlight hues and not cycling through colours.

However, there is some argument about these specific lights, with one user pointing out that these RGBs surround the headlights rather than replace them.

One reply fired back at the OPP for enforcing this rule, writing their own version of the "roses are red" poem police used in their initial tweet.

The debate over their legality aside, this disco Jeep's colourful flashing headlights would make a great addition to your next impromptu street celebration.

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police
