Couple got married at new heart-shaped Toronto park hours after it opened

Toronto's newest public space, Love Park, had only been officially open for a few hours before it lived up to its name on Friday, when a couple tied the knot next to the park's signature heart-shaped pond.

Love Park's fences came down on Thursday, giving the public a first taste of the new CCxA-designed space occupying the former footprint of a demolished Gardiner Expressway offramp.

The official opening would come on Friday, and despite the rainy weather, many locals came to check out the park on its first official day — including the very first couple to get married at Love Park.

Waterfront Toronto had earlier hinted at a wedding planned during the park's opening celebration, and, just after 2 p.m. on opening day, the waterfront revitalization agency shared photos of the couple tying the knot under a tent amid an, honestly, kind of romantic downpour.

Congratulations Paul and Naomi, the first couple to tie the knot in Love Park! pic.twitter.com/nsUF89bO3W — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) June 23, 2023

Others shared videos of the newlyweds, Paul and Naomi, exchanging vows, and the crowd wildly cheering as the couple shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Rain on your wedding day is good luck, right? Congratulations to the happy couple Naiomi and Paul who got married at the newly opened Love Park near the waterfront in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/r9Bz3SYyjD — Kelly Skjerven (@KellySkjerven) June 23, 2023

Weddings at Love Park may prove to be the latest romantic tradition in Toronto, an apt use of a public space designed as an homage to human connection.

The first wedding in the rain at love park pic.twitter.com/qQuQ0qdeWY — Mariana Hernandez (@Mariana_ArtsTO) June 23, 2023

Even if you aren't the romantic type, the park is sure to be a draw for many. Visitors to Love Park can see adorable bronze sculptures of local wildlife from the same designers who brought Toronto its beloved Berczy Park revitalization and whimsical dog fountain.