City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
love park toronto weddings

Couple got married at new heart-shaped Toronto park hours after it opened

City
Jack Landau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto's newest public space, Love Park, had only been officially open for a few hours before it lived up to its name on Friday, when a couple tied the knot next to the park's signature heart-shaped pond.

Love Park's fences came down on Thursday, giving the public a first taste of the new CCxA-designed space occupying the former footprint of a demolished Gardiner Expressway offramp.

The official opening would come on Friday, and despite the rainy weather, many locals came to check out the park on its first official day — including the very first couple to get married at Love Park.

Waterfront Toronto had earlier hinted at a wedding planned during the park's opening celebration, and, just after 2 p.m. on opening day, the waterfront revitalization agency shared photos of the couple tying the knot under a tent amid an, honestly, kind of romantic downpour.

Others shared videos of the newlyweds, Paul and Naomi, exchanging vows, and the crowd wildly cheering as the couple shared their first kiss as husband and wife.

Weddings at Love Park may prove to be the latest romantic tradition in Toronto, an apt use of a public space designed as an homage to human connection.

Even if you aren't the romantic type, the park is sure to be a draw for many. Visitors to Love Park can see adorable bronze sculptures of local wildlife from the same designers who brought Toronto its beloved Berczy Park revitalization and whimsical dog fountain.

Lead photo by

Waterfront Toronto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Couple got married at new heart-shaped Toronto park hours after it opened

Someone redesigned the Gong signs littering Toronto

People are being tricked into donating to attend 'free' FordFest in Toronto

Cursive writing returning to Ontario schools this fall and people don't know how to feel

John Tory is robocalling Toronto and your phone probably thinks it's fraud

Ontario is getting a new area code as demand for phone numbers grows

Toronto is getting a new observation deck perched 80 storeys in the sky

Hilarious photo shows raccoon casually munching on pizza slice in Toronto