TTC closures and diversions during busy weekend of Toronto events

Toronto is gearing up for a busy weekend of events, including the return of Doors Open Toronto, but there are some planned TTC closures and diversions passengers will need to be aware of to avoid missing out on the fun.

The TTC announced a series of planned service disruptions for the weekend of May 26-28 on Friday, giving the public a heads-up in advance of what will be a fairly busy weekend on transit routes.

The first of these diversions will take effect Friday evening when a stretch of Avenue Road shuts down to accommodate The Word on the Street festival hosted at Queen's Park. From 7 p.m. on Friday evening through to 10 p.m. on Sunday, the route 13 Avenue Road bus will be forced to divert around this event.

Saturday's closures and diversions include a closure of the 509 Harbourfront and portions of the 510/310 Spadina routes due to tunnel maintenance that will last from 2 a.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Monday.

Queens Quay Station will be closed during this period, something Toronto Island visitors travelling from Union Station will have to take note of, though 510/310 Spadina streetcars will operate between Spadina Station and Adelaide Street. Shuttle buses will cover the gap between Dundas St. W. and Union Station.

TTC customers will also be without a portion of the 29 Dufferin bus on Saturday from 5 to 10:30 p.m. to accommodate road closures for a Toronto FC match.

A partial subway closure will further shake up the transit situation on Sunday when a stretch of Line 2 between St George and Broadview stations will not open until noon. This delayed opening is scheduled to allow crucial beam replacement work to be carried out on the Bloor Viaduct.

Customers looking to cross the Don Valley along the Bloor-Danforth route will instead be packed onto shuttle buses, with TTC staff to be on hand to direct customers.

Sunday will also see Bay and Sherbourne stations on Line 2 closed entirely, though passengers will still be able to access all other stations on the line to purchase Presto fares and connect to surface routes throughout the day's planned disruptions.