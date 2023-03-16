Toronto's newest Dollarama location is already getting rave reviews

A highly anticipated Dollarama location has finally opened in Toronto and it's already getting rave reviews from shoppers.

Opening just days ago on March 3, the newest green-and-yellow location of the discount retailer at 1230 Queen Street W. (at Gladstone Avenue) is a must-visit for those on a (somewhat) dollar store hunt.

While the PR company representing Dollarama is being extremely tight-lipped, for some bizarre reason, and won't confirm how big the store is — I can tell you it's differently one of the biggest locations in the city.

"While we do not provide store-specific metrics, on average, a store is approximately 10,000 square feet in size of which approximately 85 per cent represents sales floor," said Pelican PR's media relations team.

Visiting on our own time, the aisles were packed with items ranging up to $5, and the floors were a clean, sparkly white.

Various Facebook posts from local Parkdale groups also shared the new store hype, saying it was absolutely huge.

"Bright and clean. This location has decently wide aisles, and good selection of merchandise. The store is long and narrow rather than wide and short like many other Dollarama locations," read the first Google review for the new location.

A couple of months ago, the discount store announced that it would be upping its price points across its inventory. I can confirm those prices are already happening, having just purchased a $5 Hello Kitty Pyrex container.

"Dollarama's product offering and store layouts are consistent from location to location, so this new store will provide a shopping experience that is similar to that of other Dollarama stores," said Pelican PR of the store at Queen and Gladstone.