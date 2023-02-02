Any Toronto resident who has ever travelled beyond the welcoming confines of the city and surrounding region to other parts of Canada has probably experienced at least one instance of ridicule or hostility.

Apparently, Canadians outside of the GTA are not big fans of the city.

Instead of asking your average Albertan why they and other Canadians from coast to coast hate the land of Drake and sports failures, I took the question to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that has taken the internet by storm since its November debut.

The helpful online tool has already answered several questions for blogTO, like a request for real estate advice, and to share some of the best and worst things about life in Toronto.

Drawing on an almost infinite pool of internet resources, ChatGPT's complex code seems to have answers to everything, so I figured, why not ask the thing why everyone hates us so much?

Faced with the simple question of "Why does the rest of Canada hate Toronto?," ChatGPT prefaces its answer by explaining, "As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions, but it is a common perception that some Canadians have negative feelings towards Toronto."

It lists "several reasons" for the apparently Canada-wide negative opinions of the country's most populous city.

"Toronto is seen as a hub of wealth, power, and influence in Canada, leading to resentment from other parts of the country," explains the series of ones and zeros in a far-off server.

The AI bot says that "the city's position seen as a cultural and economic center that attracts resources and talent away from other regions," and that brain drain can further resentment in other parts of the country.

"There are also regional and cultural differences between Toronto and other parts of Canada that can lead to misunderstandings and friction," says the bot.

Granted, even an AI bot knows that there's still plenty to love in this town, acknowledging that "It's important to note that these feelings are not universal and many Canadians have a great deal of pride in Toronto and its contributions to the country."

While I was poking around the software, I figured I'd add onto my line of questioning by asking ChatGPT, "Why does everyone hate the Toronto Maple Leafs?"

In response, the bot said, "It's not accurate to say that everyone hates the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it's a well-known fact that the team has a polarizing reputation."

"Some people dislike the team due to their long history of underperformance, while others are critical of the media attention and hype surrounding the team, particularly in light of their recent playoff shortcomings. Additionally, the team's fan base is known for being passionate and vocal, which can sometimes lead to conflicts with fans of other teams."

"However, despite all of this, the Maple Leafs still have a large and dedicated fan base, and many people appreciate the team's rich history and cultural significance in the hockey world."