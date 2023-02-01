10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto are leaving major voids where they used to be. It may be the beginning of the year, but sadly it's the end of the road for these local places.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

This destination for craft beer and European-inspired platters of meat bid West Queen West auf wiedersehen at the end of the first month of the year.

January 28 was the last day for CF Sherway location of this food hall by gourmet grocer Pusateri's. The Eaton Centre location will be remaining open.

Locations of this store at the Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall and Markville Shopping Centre all closed on January 28, leaving us with one less place to get warm outdoor wear during these cold months.

After a 25-year run, this Italian restaurant permanently closed its doors at its spot in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood. The people behind it will still be doing catering and operating their other business Butcher's Son.

This brand closed their retail store in Roncesvalles Village at the end of the very first month of 2023, but they still do wholesale and offer online shopping.

This Latin American restaurant wasn't around for too long, first opening in 2020 and then shutting down permanently at the end of last month.

After a long hard fight, the Roncesvalles location of this pizza place finally had to close its doors for good around the end of January.

Lovers of cake and sushi were sad to see this unique Scarborough restaurant on Pharmacy Ave. go at the end of 2023's first month.

This one hurts: St. Clair West has sadly lost one of its great gelato spots that's been serving the community the tastiest cold treats for decades upon decades.

It seems as though this Junction Triangle restaurant has closed in a swirl of mysterious circumstances, with people unable to contact the business to get updates.