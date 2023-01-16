Tea shop is closing its retail store after more than 15 years in Toronto

A tea shop in Roncesvalles is closing its doors after serving up some of the most delicious teas in the city for more than 15 years.

Tealish was founded in 2005 and has grown to offer a variety of teas, from their best selling Early Grey Cream, to Toasty Almond, to Ginger Sparkle and Lemon Meringue.

The company offers a wide selection of creamy, botanical, zesty, and luxurious teas that are sure to make you feel energized, hydrated and uplifted.

Tealish has moved its retail store across the city several times over the years, first starting on Walnut Street, then Queen Street West, before finally settling on Roncesvalles.

In a bittersweet announcement posted to Instagram, Tealish's founders provided an update on their only brick-and-mortar.

"At the end of this month, we will be closing our retail store in Toronto. BUT... this is not goodbye, it's see you soon," the post reads.

"In 2005 we had a vision to elevate the Toronto tea-scene with a brand and retail store that expressed the joy and vibrancy we felt while enjoying premium teas," the announcement continues. "17 years and millions of cups of tea later, the time has come for us to close our retail store."

The brand will continue to offer their wide selection of teas online, as well as through wholesale partners from coast to coast.

You can also find their Organic Tealish Classics Collection at your local Loblaws.

"Thank you Toronto and Roncesvalles (and Queen West) tea family, we are so grateful for your support and tea enthusiasm over the years," the announcement reads.

While the retail store is set to close its doors soon, you still have some time to pop in and take advantage of last minute deals and sales.

Tealish is located at 367 Roncesvalles Avenue.