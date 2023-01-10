Eat & Drink
saks food hall toronto

Food hall permanently closing at major Toronto mall

A major Toronto mall is losing its location of a popular boutique food hall.

Saks Food Hall will soon be permanently closing at CF Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke.

The concept was developed in collaboration with gourmet grocery store Pusateri's and sells prepared foods, produce, meat, seafood, cheeses and upscale pantry staples.

There's also a downtown location of Saks Food Hall at Eaton Centre that Retail Insider reports will be remaining open. Both locations are attached to Saks Fifth Avenue department stores, and the Saks Fifth Avenue at Sherway looks to still be remaining open as well.

The Sherway location measured around 18,500 square feet and has played host to a Nutella cafe, champagne and raw bar, sushi bar, cold-pressed juice bar and prosciutto bar. 

It was recently announced that Eataly will be opening at Sherway Gardens.

"The Pusateri's location at Saks Sherway will end its operations in January 2023," a Saks Fifth Avenue Stores spokesperson tells blogTO. "Saks Fifth Avenue Stores is evaluating new opportunities to best use the space."

Retail Insider reports that Saks Food Hall is scheduled to close at Sherway Gardens on January 28.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
