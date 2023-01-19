Italian restaurant permanently closes after 25 years in Toronto

Another very much admired classic Italian joint has announced its closure, this time in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

First opened in 1997, Five Doors North a no-fuss spot serving up homestyle Italian plates is now officially closed.

"We are very sad to inform you that after 25 years we have permanently closed (sad emoji)," read the message on the restaurant's website.

Owner Vito Rizzuto said a combination of many things including the challenges of running a business in the last three years, rising food and labour costs and the state of the economy lead to the unfortunate closing.

"It just wasn't making sense anymore and we didn't see [we'd] be able to pull out of this [situation] in a timeframe that would be reasonable," he tells blogTO.

Known for their traditional trattoria eats like hand-rolled gnocchi in a gorgonzola cream sauce, grilled homemade sausage and fancy involtini, Five Doors North was known for their decently-priced meals with big portions.

Of course, you can't forget about their very literal outdoor sign: five doors stacked beside each other.

During the 2019-2020 season, Five Doors North acted as a partner with the Feed The Frontlines TO program, supplying meals to frontline workers.

But it's not entirely bad news.



Rizzuto is also the owner of The Butcher's Son at 2055 Yonge Street and will soon open their second spot, at 195 Geary Avenue, where Rizzuto's catering business, Five Doors Catering, will continue.

It's a much larger space than the spot on Yonge and will also have a private events space, which can accommodate 40 people for a cocktail reception or around 25 seated.



Once everything is up and running, Rizzuto said he will bring back some fan-favourite dishes from Five Doors North and sell them as prepared meals.

"It's a big change for me, not being in the restaurant business," he said.

This gem is just one of many favourite Toronto Italian joints that have shuttered in the last few months including Centro Trattoria, Trattoria Leonardo and Foccacia's.

"It's a success, 25 years, no doubt but having to go out this way isn't what I had imagined," Rizzuto said.