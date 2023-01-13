Toronto restaurant known for hearty and cheap lunches to close forever

An Italian restaurant that was a go-to spot for the Toronto lunch crowd has made the painful decision to close up shop.

After deciding to scale up their catering business with a sit-down space, Focaccia's Italian Eatery just north of Rexdale will be ceasing operations at the end of the month.

Started by sister-in-laws Josie Tersigni and Teresa Faltico, owners of catering business The Hearty Kitchen, Focaccia's boasts an impressive hot table with pizzas, panzerotti, spaghetti and meatballs and a variety of sandwiches, among other Italian classics.

The restaurant's namesake focaccias are light and fluffy and are often topped with premium ingredients like olives, peppers and Italian herbs. Each bread is freshly baked in the morning. They also provided a stable base for the plentiful veal, steak, grilled veggie, chicken parm and meatball sandwiches sold.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our storefront, Focaccia's Italian Eatery. We will, however, continue our Corporate Catering Division (The Hearty Kitchen) so you can still enjoy our delicious sandwiches. We look forward to servicing you in that capacity," reads a note on their website.

After years of service, Focaccia's owners shared with blogTO that they were ready to slow down and plan for their future.

"We are closing because of many factors, mainly because we want to slow down, and eventually retire. Our lease is also coming up for renewal and we are not ready to commit," Falotico tells blogTO.

The restaurant is a hit with the lunch crowd, with streams of customers looking for a hot and hearty plate that won't hurt their pocket. You can easily fill your stomach for around $10.

Besides the sandwiches, rave reviews on Google note the restaurant's large lasagna slices, Caesar salads and garlic bread.

While Focaccia's last day will be Jan. 27, you can still taste Faltico's and Tersigni's homemade recipes through The Hearty Kitchen, which will continue to provide catering options throughout the city.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you and an honour to be part of your day," finished the website’s note regarding the imminent closing.



Be sure to grab a final sandwich or pizza from Focaccia's Italian Eatery at 1771 Albion Rd. Unit 3 before Jan. 27.