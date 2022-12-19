Vaughan shooter allegedly killed condo board members over ignored complaints

Six people are dead, including the alleged 73-year-old suspected shooter, in a shocking Sunday evening shooting in Vaughan.

York Regional Police (YRP) responded to an active shooter incident at a condo building at 9325 Jane Street around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday night following reports of a male shooter, since identified as Francesco Villi.

YRP issued a statement acknowledging that "an interaction occurred between the officers and a male subject and the subject was shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in response to the shooting.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families," said YRP Chief Jim MacSween from the scene, stating that the situation no longer presents any "further threat to public safety."

While police have remained tight-lipped about the active and ongoing investigation, information emerging suggests that Villi was suffering from chronic obstructive lung disease and had made multiple pleas to his condo board to rectify building issues regarding dust and other irritants.

It is also alleged that the victims of the shooting were members of the condo board managing Villi's building.

Villi posted a video to his Facebook page shortly before the shootings, angrily calling out his condo board and telling followers, "That's all I want, comfort in my home."

"You bastards, all of you. You indecent bastards and criminals."

More information is expected to emerge as the investigation continues.