Weather alert in effect for Toronto ahead of soaking wet New Year's Eve

Prithee, fashionable humans of Toronto, leave your expensive shoes at home on New Year's Eve.

The weather will not be kind to your kicks, and you may realistically lose them forever to a single night of fun (which might not even be very fun if your plans include outdoor activities.)

I tell you this based in part on crushing personal experience, but more importantly due to Environment Canada's preemptive warning that the ground will be gross and muddy pretty much everywhere in the GTA between now and Saturday evening.

"Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," reads a rainfall warning from the federal weather agency issued on Friday afternoon for the City of Toronto.

"Periods of rain will continue tonight and become heavy at times through Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 35 mm are possible over a few locations."

⚠️ Rainfall Warnings and Special Weather Statements have been issued ⚠️

Rainfall totals up to 35 mm are possible over a few locations.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry flooding information: https://t.co/cqGQnt2EEJ#ONStorm pic.twitter.com/qduXqe6nWy — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) December 30, 2022

Putting all of the shoe shtick aside, this warning is actually quite important — especially for people living near, or planning to be around any body of water in southern Ontario.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks," warns EnviroCan.

"Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada."

Meteorolgists say that Toronto could see rainfall amounts of up to 35 mm between today (Friday, Dec. 30) and the ball drop on Dec. 31, which spells trouble for more than hair and outerwear.

Combined with melting snow and frozen-solid soil, floods are not only possible, but likely for some parts of the region.

TRCA has issued a Water Safety Message. EC forecasts 20 to 35 mm of rain Friday evening to Saturday evening. Rain and snowmelt could result in high water levels in streams for this New Years weekend. Please exercise caution near waterways. #ONStorm https://t.co/Glw1Q135ay — TRCA Flood (@TRCA_Flood) December 30, 2022

Both the Toronto Region and Conservation Authority and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority have issued water safety statements ahead of the incoming system.

"Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) advises that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for the Greater Toronto Area," wrote the former agency in a warning late Friday afternoon.

"A weather system is forecasted to bring 20 mm to 35 mm of rainfall to TRCA's watersheds beginning this evening, Friday, December 30th and continuing through tomorrow evening, Saturday, December 31st, 2022."

"All TRCA rivers within the GTA may experience higher than normal flows and water levels for this New Years weekend. The combination of slippery, unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions in and near rivers or other water bodies."