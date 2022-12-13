Ontario lottery winner had the most anticlimactic reaction after scoring $1 million

It has got to be difficult to find the words during a life-changing moment, and one recent lottery winner seems to have temporarily transformed into 1990s-era Keanu Reeves upon discovering she had won $1 million.

Patricia Shibley of King City won the big MAXMILLIONS prize in the Oct. 11 draw, purchasing her winning ticket at Rita's Shell on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.

The retiree plays the lottery often, telling the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) that "I love LOTTO MAX – and I always choose my own numbers," while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings.

Shibley's dedication paid off when she discovered her win while checking her ticket at the store, describing a surprisingly mild reaction to the OLG, saying that "I saw a lot of zeroes and thought, whoa that's cool!"

If you didn't read that part in your head in that famous Bill-and-Ted-era Keanu surfer voice, please take a moment and try again.

While her reaction may look a bit lukewarm in print, Shibley says the win left her feeling "so grateful and just fantastic!"

Shibley's daughter seemed a bit more surprised, and reportedly didn't believe her mother at first.

"She is very happy for me now," said Shibley.

You could buy yourself quite a bit for $1 million. Heck, you could even buy a house in Toronto's bloated real estate market. But Shibley instead plans to use her win to help out family members and others in need.

Her million-dollar prize adds to the over $7.5 billion in winnings doled out to LOTTO MAX players in Ontario since 2009, including 95 jackpot draws and 842 MAXMILLIONS prizes.