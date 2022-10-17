City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto outage

Large swaths of Toronto in the dark as thousands report outages across the city

You're not alone if you are currently sitting in the dark without the power to turn your lights in Toronto.

Just minutes ago, Hydro One and Toronto Hydro confirmed they are responding to a "large area outage" impacting customers specifically in the east-end.

According to the Toronto Hydro outage map, the outages are largely impacting areas including Regent Park, Cabbagetown and St. James Town, east of Yonge.

toronto outagge

Map of outage pockets from Toronto Hydro as of 2 p.m. 

There are also outages in Riverside near Carlaw and Queen and the Danforth and Riverdale neighbourhoods.

A second large outage has been reported in the East Danforth area, near Woodbine Avenue.

Midtown outages are impacting over 5,000 customers while the Riverside pocket is only around the 51-500 customer zones and Riverdale with 1-50 customers.

The most recent outage has been reported in the west end, around 1:20 p.m. in the Little Italy area.

Students at Toronto Metropolitan Univeristy are also seeing dark times.

Of course, as with most negative events in Toronto, customers have taken to social media to complain about their situation and see if they are the only ones in the dark.

And it seems it's going to be a couple more hours of darkness as Toronto Hydro estimates restoration time around 6 p.m to 7:20 p.m.

As of 1:45 p.m., no technicians are on-site at any outage location, according to the map.

Good luck out there Toronto.

