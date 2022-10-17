Large swaths of Toronto in the dark as thousands report outages across the city

You're not alone if you are currently sitting in the dark without the power to turn your lights in Toronto.

Just minutes ago, Hydro One and Toronto Hydro confirmed they are responding to a "large area outage" impacting customers specifically in the east-end.

We’re currently experiencing a large area outage affecting customers in the east end and are working together with @HydroOne to address it. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/jezGO2lhws — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 17, 2022

According to the Toronto Hydro outage map, the outages are largely impacting areas including Regent Park, Cabbagetown and St. James Town, east of Yonge.

There are also outages in Riverside near Carlaw and Queen and the Danforth and Riverdale neighbourhoods.

A second large outage has been reported in the East Danforth area, near Woodbine Avenue.

Midtown outages are impacting over 5,000 customers while the Riverside pocket is only around the 51-500 customer zones and Riverdale with 1-50 customers.

Anyone seen a map of how big this Toronto hydro outage is? Any cause? #darkTO — I'll be Spooky with you 🎃 (@syncros) October 17, 2022

The most recent outage has been reported in the west end, around 1:20 p.m. in the Little Italy area.

Students at Toronto Metropolitan Univeristy are also seeing dark times.

BREAKING: Power is out in the Rogers Communications Centre (RCC). Students are currently leaving the building and TMU Facilities is aware of the outage



📸: @JackMacCool pic.twitter.com/FahQ0Tvk2z — The Eyeopener (@theeyeopener) October 17, 2022

Of course, as with most negative events in Toronto, customers have taken to social media to complain about their situation and see if they are the only ones in the dark.

Huge power outage on the Toronto East end. — javier 💚 (@infrahumano) October 17, 2022

And it seems it's going to be a couple more hours of darkness as Toronto Hydro estimates restoration time around 6 p.m to 7:20 p.m.

@TorontoHydro We are experiencing an outage in downtown #Toronto in the Corktown neighbourhood. — Dennis Welsh (@DennisWelsh) October 17, 2022

As of 1:45 p.m., no technicians are on-site at any outage location, according to the map.

Good luck out there Toronto.