Ontario cops seize $25 million worth of drugs or enough to kill hundreds of people

The largest drug bust in Peel Police history reveals a shocking load of illicit narcotics, enough to kill many, many people.

An 11-month-long investigation resulted in the seizure of over $25 million worth of drugs including 182 kilograms of meth, 166 kilograms of cocaine and 38 kilograms of ketamine.

The overdose rate for pure cocaine for somebody weighing 150 pounds is 6.5 grams, meaning this seizure of 166 kilograms would've had the potential to kill a lot of people.

Math is not one of my strong suits but it's safe to assume this is a whack load of drugs, which the force has lauded as the biggest bust in its history.

Back in November the force identified multiple persons of interest related to the illegal distribution of drugs throughout the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and police claim their investigation identified a "complex drug trafficking enterprise that spanned International borders."

It is believed that members of this group used commerical trucking businesses to transport the goods from the U.S. directly to Peel and surrounding regions.

Two transfer hubs were located: North King Logistics in Milton and Friend Furniture in Mississauga.

Police worked with U.S. Homeland Security in Detroit and Chicago and with the Border Enforcement in Buffalo to "disrupt and dismantle" the group.

As a result, five people were arrested and charged with various offences related to trafficking, among others.

All suspects were from the GTA.