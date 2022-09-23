Toronto's cold weather is officially here and the city is yet again not having it

Friday morning was definitely a shock to the system, with the first cold temperatures of the season for Toronto arriving very abruptly.

And even though this cold comes every year, for some reason, it's still a surprise and sad reminder of what's to come.

Of course, people in Toronto are (right on cue) complaining about this drastic change in weather while reminiscing about three weeks ago when you could still catch some rays in 25-degree warmth.

Call it sweater weather, pumpkin spice latte season or the arrival of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) times; either way you spin it, the cold is upon us.

toronto weather don't even be giving you time to transition to the next season smh... — ✧･ﾟmar ･ﾟ✧ (@bbygirlmv) September 23, 2022

Hopefully, you didn't forget to grab your coat as you rushed out the door today.

It’s not even October yet and Toronto weather is already 3 degrees. Wtf is happening? 🙃 — Anne Cavalcanti (@annepcavalcanti) September 23, 2022

Already over the cold weather? Unfortunately, we have about six more months to endure.

I’m already over this cold weather in Toronto 😒 — YoJ0J0 (@YoJ0J0) September 23, 2022

Environment Canada is forecasting the next few days to not be too bad, but the nighttime temperatures will be bone-chilling.

WHY IS IT SO COLD ALREADY???😭 #Toronto — NGNatural (@NGNatural1) September 23, 2022

Now is the time to soak up these last patio days before you'll be seated next to a heat lamp while wearing a bubble jacket and toque.

So cold, and it’s only the second day of winter in Toronto. — David Fisman (@DFisman) September 23, 2022

According to multiple weather sites, average temperatures for September in Toronto flow between a high of 22 degrees Celsius to a low of 13 degrees Celsius.

So wait. It’s not just sweater weather… it’s sweater AND jacket weather? #Toronto — Glenn Sumi (@glennsumi) September 22, 2022

Don't forget that the forecast for Ontario's winter season is calling for ridiculously cold and snowy conditions.

Me looking at Toronto weather this winter Mashallah pic.twitter.com/7odxhBOV30 — shivain (@shivainthapar) September 23, 2022

Stay warm out there, Toronto!