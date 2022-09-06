Toronto police takedown of driver suspected of multiple hit and runs caught on video

This could be a scene straight for an action-packed movie. Incredible footage of a police takedown involving a driver accused of hit-and-runs in Toronto has gone viral.

Originally shared by Instagram account Ontario Photography 101, the video is alleged to show Toronto police officers stopping and boxing in a car.

It was captured on Sept. 3 on the Queens Quay and shows a dramatic scenario.

Right off the bat, the driver of a black Jeep pulls onto the street and is pushed by a Toronto Police cruiser. The police officer immediately gets out of the car and goes over to the passenger side.

Another police cruiser quickly joins the sign and flanks the Jeep on its left side, basically pinning the vehicle between the two cop cars.

Sirens are blazing and lights are flashing as a third and forth cruiser pull up to the scene.

The caption on the video states "a cruiser [pins] a vehicle, then a stand-off happens and a few more cruisers respond to the incident."

An update was added to the caption that alleges the Jeep driver hit two pedestrians and a cyclist and that they were fleeing the scene.

A second video of the incident was also caputed and shared to Instagram. It shows the officers demanding the driver get out of the Jeep, guns in hand.

The video is related to the arrest of a 31-year-old Jeep Patriot driver over the weekend, who is alleged to have struck a 65-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 25-year-old cyclist, according to the Toronto Star.

The newspaper reports the first hit-and-run occurred at Yonge and St. Clair and that the driver was arrested at Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay East.