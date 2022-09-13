Ontario is getting a new school for adults that's not like the others

It’s the start of a new semester for everyone of all ages. Students are getting ready for university applications, postgraduate studies and building up their extracurricular activities.

If you want to strengthen your photography and sketching skills or learn new skills such as candlemaking or foraging for natural dyes, look no further.

The Antiquary Folk School is opening up in Bolingbroke, Ontario, this fall for adults. Intended to draw students from outside the region to stay and learn in their stone cottage accommodations, their fall program features courses in photography, dyeing, candlemaking and more.

The non-formal learning environment is a supportive one, where everyone can contribute and is valued," says Devon Lee, President, in a press release. At a folk school, the only limit to learning is our own imagination. If you can dream it, you can probably do it at a folk school!”

They also offer three types of heritage stone cottage accommodations for students, making it easier to access courses and adding an immersive element to the folk education experience.

Various local talent will be teaching at the school this fall, creating a new source of incomes for artisans of the region and the opportunity to connect with non-local students in sharing the knowledge.

Antiquary Folk School is commited to building an inclusive and equitable environment, offering students an opportunity to "Pay What You Can" or a payment plan.