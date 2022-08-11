TTC unsure how 4-year-old walked onto 600-volt power rails at subway station

A few split seconds changed a potentially devastating incident into a learning lesson for one Toronto family, as well as the TTC.

The Toronto Transit Commission confirmed on Twitter Tuesday morning that a four-year-old child had somehow made their onto some very dangerous subway infrastructure overnight.

The child was spotted walking along the boards over the power rails (which have 600 volts of electricity running through them) at Warden Station in Scarborough around 1:30 a.m. this morning.

Thankfully, the child was retrieved unharmed and assessed by emergency responders.

Huge shout out to the #TTC crew on Line 2 who spotted a child walking along the boards over the power rail (with 600 volts running through it) near Warden Stn. around 130am.

Safely retrieved child unharmed and handed over to emergency responders.

Toronto police confirmed they attended the scene at 1:40 a.m. and that the child was reunited with their mother.

But perhaps what is most mystifying is the fact the TCC has no idea how the child ever got onto the track.

"Safety is our top concern and on review of CCTV, we can't determine how the child got to track level," said the commission on Twitter.

Fencing in the area appeared to be secure, but the TTC says it will head to the scene to do a more thorough inspection.

"This is a concerning, but thankfully, very rare, occurrence," finished the tweet.



The child was seen by paramedics but sustained no injuries. This is a non-criminal matter, though police say they are speaking with the family.