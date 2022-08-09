Toronto street is total chaos as drivers keep using the wrong lanes

It's no secret that driving around Toronto can be a real headache. From streetcar stops, to bike lanes, to confusing intersections, it's difficult to keep track of all the traffic rules in the city.

One traffic-violation hot spot in the St. Lawrence neighbourhood recently had local residents in an uproar, and it looks like the chaos is still continuing.

Many drivers continue to drive down the red lanes of The Esplanade at Princess Street despite signage and pavement markings indicating that the street is reserved for bus and bike traffic only. These lanes are known as RapidTO lanes and can be found in other parts of the city, like Scarborough.

Several residents have contacted city councillors and the Toronto police in an effort to get the area patroled. However, many have reported that the police have done little to monitor the area on a regular basis.

At Princess and The Esplanade. Drivers have been breaking the law here for months. Cops do nothing about it. For months. Nothing matters. Cars rule the city. @311 @TPSOperations cc @shawnmicallef @Sean_YYZ #topoli pic.twitter.com/gkg5bHSC4p — Jude MacDonald (@judemacdonald) July 28, 2022

One person wrote on a Reddit thread regarding the street, mentioning that Google maps continues to recommend the route during heavy congestion as a way to get down to Lake Shore.

So many drivers ignoring the “no entry” sign on Esplanade at Princess. And contributing to gridlock at Sherbourne and Esplanade. Quite incredible that so many would ignore the obvious signs and red pavement. @311Toronto @cllrbuxtonpotts #TOpoli @CycleToronto pic.twitter.com/61BKm5dA22 — Keith Nunn (@KAPNunn) July 21, 2022

"I constantly see people driving on there...and going the wrong way," another person said.

The city previously directed blogTO to the Toronto Police Service, who did not unveil any plans for tackling this controversial street issue.

It's a little block, Princess to Sherbourne on The Esplanade. In the seconds it took me to walk end to end, 4 drivers broke the law just now. Nice new temporary NO ENTRY sign facing eastbound on the north curb mid-block, though. #TOpoli @TPSOperations @cllrbuxtonpotts @joemihevc pic.twitter.com/iJgAnjE9UC — Jude MacDonald (@judemacdonald) August 4, 2022

Another person said that although the signage allows bus and bike traffic only, many drivers are simply too distracted to notice.

"There are a lot of people who just follow the car ahead of them and don't really pay attention to the signage, so if there is a lineup of cars then people will just proceed through and not even think twice," they said.

In October 2021, red paint was added to The Esplanade between Lower Sherbourne Street and Princess Street to boldly indicate the traffic rules.

Red paint has been added to The Esplanade between Lower Sherbourne St and Princess St to indicate this section as #TTC bus only. People cycling can travel on this road using the cycle tracks. pic.twitter.com/3pWzV9zRvp — Toronto Cycling (@TO_Cycling) October 29, 2021

Alas, it seems like too many drivers are accidentally, or perhaps, blantantly ignoring the signage.