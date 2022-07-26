Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute

Tuesday morning hasn't been a great day for commuters in Canada's largest city; The Toronto Transit Commission is already reporting a number of accidents across its subway and streetcar lines, including a collision involving a garbage truck.

Toronto Police have confirmed on Tuesday morning that a dump truck and a TTC streetcar collided around 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday morning, blocking the eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street.

COLLISION:

St. Clair Av East + Yonge St

7:13am

- Reports a streetcar collided with a dump truck

- Dump truck is on its side

- Unknown injuries

- St. Clair is blocked in the E/B lanes , west of Yonge St @TTCnotices#GO1428837

^lb pic.twitter.com/2htrowgNNc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 26, 2022

It appears the truck rolled onto its side and became stranded in the middle of the road.

One streetcar crash, one alarm activated on board of my subway train, and a fire emergency at Yonge-Bloor that shut down subway service between St. George and Pape. Good morning Toronto! pic.twitter.com/W3hFZeDNEQ — Sebastián López Cardozo (@sebastian_lce) July 26, 2022

Police confirmed that two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precautionary measure.

Due to the unfortunate morning rush hour timing, traffic was backed up and commuters began to empty the streetcar.

This is just one of the many delays commuters across Toronto are facing this morning. Service along Line 2 has been significantly impacted by reports of a fire, prompting the TTC to send out shuttle buses along the Bloor-Danforth line.

Broadview station

Large number people on the Queue! Tuesday morning 25th July 2022 pic.twitter.com/vbN4r48jIt — wishu Bedilu (@WishuBedilu) July 26, 2022

Ironically, a fire truck that responded to this morning's garbage truck/streetcar collision also broke down at the scene, further compounding the issue.