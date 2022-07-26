City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
garbage truck accident

Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Tuesday morning hasn't been a great day for commuters in Canada's largest city; The Toronto Transit Commission is already reporting a number of accidents across its subway and streetcar lines, including a collision involving a garbage truck.

Toronto Police have confirmed on Tuesday morning that a dump truck and a TTC streetcar collided around 7:13 a.m. on Tuesday morning, blocking the eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue west of Yonge Street.

It appears the truck rolled onto its side and became stranded in the middle of the road.

Police confirmed that two people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a precautionary measure.

Due to the unfortunate morning rush hour timing, traffic was backed up and commuters began to empty the streetcar.

This is just one of the many delays commuters across Toronto are facing this morning. Service along Line 2 has been significantly impacted by reports of a fire, prompting the TTC to send out shuttle buses along the Bloor-Danforth line.

Ironically, a fire truck that responded to this morning's garbage truck/streetcar collision also broke down at the scene, further compounding the issue.

Lead photo by

Meaghan Elizabeth
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

What's open and closed on the August civic holiday 2022 in Toronto

Driver caught near Toronto using bed sheet to hold mattress to car's roof

Empty Toronto pharmacy shelves have people nervous about medicine shortage

Driver stopped travelling 200 km/hour tells Ontario cop he didn't know he was speeding

Toronto ranked one of the worst cities in North America for post-lockdown recovery

Toronto commuters stranded and furious as fire causes mass delays on TTC

Toronto park has become a battleground between police and cyclists

Garbage truck collides with TTC streetcar during hectic Toronto rush hour commute