Toronto politician hilariously mistaken for Adam Sandler

Josh Matlow is a lot of things. He is the current city councillor for ward 12, Toronto-St. Paul's, a self-proclaimed community activist, a notorious critic of Mayor John Tory and a devoted father.

But he definitely is not a celebrity impersonator or lookalike, at least until just recently.

On Twitter, Matlow recently shared his experience with one of his constituents, who genuinely thought he was a certain celebrity that's been spotted across Toronto this summer.

Approached by a woman who was certain she could place Matlow, he claims she approached him by saying, "I know who you are," while walking along Eglinton Avenue.

Of course, Matlow responded to the woman that her hunch was right, "Yes, I'm your city councillor," he said with a smile.

Clearly disappointed, the woman responded by saying, "I thought you were Adam Sandler."

Interesting comparison?

From afar, sure, you could quickly mistake Matlow for the 55-year-old megastar. But upon closer inspection, I’d say the facial similarities are few and far between.

The hilarious anecdote has been liked on Twitter over a thousand times, with people loving everything about the quirky interaction.

I don't blame the woman for being visibly disappointed Matlow was indeed not Mr. Sandler, as he's been spotted dozens of times this summer filming for You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

If you do happen to spot someone who looks like Sandler, a quick giveaway would be their clothing of choice. Sandler is known for his iconic outfits, but his day-to-day getup is a baggy t-shirt and basketball shorts.

This summer in Toronto could be known as the Sandler Summer, with many actively searching for the Uncut Gems star to appear at a local basketball court or fancy Yorkville restaurant.