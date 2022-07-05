Woman recounts life-changing moment meeting Adam Sandler in Toronto

A Toronto woman just recounted the life-changing moment she met Adam Sandler in a hilarious documentary-style TikTok video.

Zahra starts off the voiceover by saying, "this is the story behind how I met Adam Sandler. But to understand how this event conspired we have to go back to the beginning."

Next, three of her adorable baby pictures are shown as she transports us to the beginning of her life to explain her long-lasting admiration for the Big Daddy actor.

"As a child I always knew I was destined for great things, but nothing could've prepared me for this moment," Zahra explained.

The next few clips revolve around Zahra's wardrobe choice on the fateful Saturday she ran into Sandler.

"I woke up that day looking sexy as hell, I'm not going to lie, but it all went downhill as soon as I decided to change into this dress," she narrated.

"In case you haven't noticed this dress is quite short," Zahra said. "In my defense it was 27 degrees, and I didn't know what else to wear."

She explained that the significance of the dress would return later into the story.

"On this hot, beautiful summer day, we decided to head down to Yorkville, and then, I spotted him," Zahra noted. "Because no one stands out in Yorkville quite like Adam Sandler does."

Zahra told blogTO that Sandler was leaving Japanese restaurant Kasa Moto, and she was initially too scared to ask him for a photo. Nevertheless, Zahra gathered her courage and approached the fashion icon.

"This was the best and most awkward interaction of my entire life, let's dissect it," she said in the TikTok.

"Not only does Adam put down his peace sign as soon as I put mine up, but he almost shoos me away," Zahra explained. "In regards to my dress, I almost flashed this married man with every part of my body, I was so embarrassed."

The TikTok concludes with an iconic picture of the pair set against Bryan Adams' power ballad "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You."

Lots of Torontonians have been running into Sandler in Yorkville, as the acclaimed actor is in town film Netflix's You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Filming is set to take place in the GTA between June 29 and August 12, so make sure to keep your eyes out for the Y2K king and actor extraordinaire himself.