Police spent $7.6 million preparing for potential 'freedom convoy' in Toronto

Throughout February 2022, you might've noticed heavy police presence in Toronto's downtown core, especially around University Avenue and College Street.

A massive Toronto Police Services operation ran from Feb. 2 to Feb. 27, in an effort to deter the infamous trucker convoy from occupying the city.

The multi-million-dollar operation cost Toronto police a whopping $7.6 million, with a further $1.2 million spent sending resources to assist police in Ottawa in February and April.

The figures obtained by Global News show Toronto police were also sent from Toronto to Ottawa between Jan. 28 and Feb. 22. Over $110,000 was spent on pay for Toronto police, as well as over $550,000 in overtime pay.

The trucker convoy lasted about three weeks in Ottawa, with protesters from all over Canada occupying the area in front of Parliament Hill.

Toronto paramedics also cost over $40,000 assisting in Ottawa, and Toronto Fire costs came in at just over $22,000.

Police presence in Toronto was the most heavy during the weekend of Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, with lots of police cruisers occupying University Avenue between College and Queen streets, as well as College Street between University Avenue and Yonge Street.

During the police operation, $174,578 was also spent on tow trucks.

Although a sizable protest did occur over that weekend, protestors managed to clear the area by the end of the week.

The Toronto Police 2022 budget currently sits at roughly $1.1 billion.