Toronto construction worker dangles from crane in shocking incident caught on video

Toronto's infamous crane girl got some company in the sky on Wednesday when a construction worker building one of the city's many high-rise construction projects found himself dangling from a crane several storeys above downtown.

Video of the incident has emerged showing the man clinging for dear life after being caught on the line of a crane as fellow construction workers try to calm him.

"Hang on, just let your hardhat fall, bro," shouts one worker as the hardhat plummets from the head of the man trapped on the crane line.

Another worker is not quite as calm and reassuring, exclaiming, "oh my god how the f*** did this happen. Holy f***ing Jesus Christ."

As the crane lowers the dangling worker to safety, the crews filming begin shouting for the crane operator to stop lowering the load so as not to crush the worker upon touching down.

According to the account that posted the video on Reddit, "The guy was on the ground floor and his hand got caught in the tag line went from the 5th floor to the 30th floor before the crane operator noticed. Fortunately he survived with a few bruises on his thumb and a broken wrist."

The incident occurred at the site where crews are constructing 160 Front West, a 46-storey office tower that will be anchored by banking giant TD.

While the tower now rises high into the downtown skyline, the crane involved in the incident is working on the much shorter tower podium along Simcoe Street.

A representative of PCL, the contractor building the office tower, confirmed details of the incident to blogTO late Wednesday morning.

"We can confirm that an incident took place at our site located at Front and Simcoe yesterday involving a worker who got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load."

"Fortunately, he was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured. The safety of all workers and the community is our top priority. We are working with all appropriate authorities and the incident is currently under investigation."