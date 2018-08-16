City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
topless crane woman toronto

Topless woman rescued from crane in downtown Toronto

Toronto Police have blocked off traffic near Spadina and the Gardiner Expressway this morning as firefighters work to rescue a woman from the cab of a construction crane nearly 30 metres in the air.

Emergency services were called to the site of an under-construction condo building in Toronto's Fort York neighbourhood around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It is not yet known how, or why the woman scaled the crane, but photos from the scene show that she wasn't wearing a shirt.

Firefighters reached the woman shortly after 8 a.m., according to witness reports, but she would not immediately leave the crane operator's booth.

"They are going to go through their procedures to try to negotiate with her to get her down safely," said acting Staff Sgt. Sean Cassidy to CBC News at the time.

"The crane boom actually hangs over, partially, onto the Gardiner Expressway, so there was some concern for her safety."

The visibly distressed woman was taken into custody not long after 8:30 a.m. and is currently being escorted down the crane in handcuffs by police.

Traffic may be delayed in downtown Toronto during rush hour this morning as emergency crews wrap up the rescue operation at Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

And yes, as pretty much every single person on Twitter is pointing out right now, an almost identical situation made headlines in Toronto less than two years ago.

A 23-year-old woman who has come to be known as "Crane Girl" was rescued from a 12-storey-high pulley at Church and Wellesley in April of 2017.

Unlike this morning's climber, she was fully clothed.

Lead photo by

Gagandeep Sharma

