People are now boycotting Canadian Tire over something it's done for decades

When one thinks of Canadian Tire, things that come to mind might include wholesome childhood memories of trips there with parents, their precious proprietary currency that is a complete novelty to anyone not from here, or just the fact that they are a Canuck staple.

But the automotive, hardware and home goods chain is the latest homegrown brand to be targeted with a boycott in recent days over one location's sponsorship of an event in smalltown New Brunswick that many found to be problematic.

The Canadian Tire logo was spotted on a flyer for a women's shooting event, prompting outrage from some who hadn't realized that the store sold guns or, as others are saying, "supported gun culture" in the community.

The store's name was trending on Twitter this week as people called the company out, and others stepped to defend it.

Canadian Tire has sold guns and ammunition since 1922. — DUEFER 3.0 (@3Duefer) July 19, 2022

Guns are indeed sold in the store's hunting section, along with camouflage apparel, scopes, knives and tools, and other such accessories.

As stated on the Canadian Tire website, "stores practice strict security measures relating to carrying, storing and selling firearms. Only specially licensed personnel handles and sells firearms at the stores. Firearms and ammunition are only sold to individuals who hold a valid license."

“Canadian” Tire supporting gun lobbying events in, well, you know, Canada, is nothing short of disgusting and frankly very disappointing. And it didn’t go unnoticed. Someone thought it was a good idea. Fire them. @CanadianTire — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) July 18, 2022

Many are concerned not so much with the fact that the store carries weapons, but that they are happy to be affiliated with groups like the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, a vocal gun lobby here north of the border.

Others are pointing out that the store would have had no control over who else was on board for a specific event...

Canadian Tire has no say over who else sponsors an event.



This is just silly misplaced outrage. — TGM (@Dicky_Paul_95) July 19, 2022

And some argued that Canada will never become like the U.S. as far as "gun culture" is concerned, regardless...

I wouldn't either if not for the involvement of this group, who very much does want a US style gun culture.https://t.co/jh4UgwW22l — PS Annie (@PigskinAnnie) July 18, 2022

While a strong group is vowing to never shop at a Canadian Tire again and calling a store's support of the event "unacceptable," others are proud of the store for supporting women's sport.

As one woman wrote on Twitter, garnering dozens of likes and retweets, "Care to comment on what? Supporting a group of women in sport? Why is it that so many privileged men seem to take offence to a Ladies Range Day being sponsored by a variety of interested stakeholders. We've been doing these events for 7 years … this isn't new."

Why is this unacceptable?



This is being done in a safe & controlled environment and for women only.



I will support a company that supports my wife's choice to improve and empower herself in a sport that requires skill, discipline & focus. @CanadianTire has ensured my business — Foxfire NS (@FoxfireNS) July 19, 2022

Clearly, the issue is a sensitive and divisive one, especially with all of the senseless and preventable gun violence continuing to take place daily in the U.S.

The brand has yet to comment on the matter, though it appears it was just one individual rural store that supported the event.