Hundreds of Hells Angels bikers to descend on Toronto for funeral procession ride

Tons of Hells Angels bikers are expected to ride through the Greater Toronto Area today, with a pit stop in Toronto.

Toronto Police held a press conference to inform residents of a huge "unsanctioned" procession of bikers, mostly Hells Angels members, in honour of the passing of Hells Angels biker Donny Peterson.

NEWMARKET TRAFFIC REMINDER: Expect an increased police presence & road closures in the area of Leslie St. & Davis Dr. today from 9-11 a.m. for a large gathering of Hells Angels, travelling southbound on the 404. Local traffic only. Avoid the area outlined on the map below. pic.twitter.com/24WHJOvoCI — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 21, 2022

The motorcycles will start their mourning ride in New Market, heading on the 404 southbound into Toronto, stopping in the east-end.

TRAFFIC DELAYS

A large motorcycle procession is expected in the city today. TPS will manage traffic starting at DVP & HWY 401. Expect delays beginning at approximately 11 a.m.



- Southbound DVP

- Eastbound Lake Shore Blvd E

- Northbound Carlaw Ave. pic.twitter.com/a3JJOYEW7l — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2022

As a result, there are local road closures in the area of Carlaw and Eastern Avenue from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Police said residents should expect traffic throughout the entire day with an emphasis around the rush-hour commute. Police estimate the group to be around 800 to 1,000 strong, meaning a ton of traffic will clog up the streets of Leslieville.

ROAD CLOSURE

Carlaw Ave. between Lake Shore Blvd. East and Eastern Avenue will be closed today, from 8am – 7pm. Expect traffic delays and plan your journey. TPS will be on-hand to manage traffic and ensure public safety. pic.twitter.com/oiUirVYhOR — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 21, 2022

Police will also be managing traffic at the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Highway 401 crossover. The bikers are expected to travel southbound on the DVP, eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard and then Northbound on Carlaw.

The procession is expected to end around 7 p.m., hopefully clearing up roadways at that time.

This biker procession comes as the Canada Ride, an annual Hells Angels gathering, will see thousands of bikers from across the nation meet up in Whitby this weekend.