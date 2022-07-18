Ontario cops warn of huge Hells Angels biker event near Toronto this weekend

A gigantic two-day-long event from the infamous Hells Angels biker gang is taking place just outside Toronto this weekend, and the cops are making sure the public is aware.

Durham Police confirmed that the Brooklin Chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang will host the 2022 Canada Run from July 22 to 24. Brooklin is a small town located in Whitby, less than an hour from Toronto.

The Canada Run is an annual event for the biker gang and is accepted to draw "several hundred outlaw members" from across the country with the potential for even 1,000 bikers, according to police.

In short, Hells Angels' members from across Canada will meet up to socialize and hang out. The main event is a large motorcycle ride across local roadways, which is police's main concern — though they said there is always a potential for criminal activity.

As a result, there will be a massive police presence from Durham cops as well as the Ontario Provincial Police and both Toronto and Peel forces.

TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS: Due to a large-scale event involving the Hells Angels MC this weekend, Highway 12/Baldwin Street north of Columbus will be closed from Friday, July 22 @4am to Sunday, July 24 @9pm. Detour signs will be posted. See map below. pic.twitter.com/ywys0exqmJ — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 18, 2022

Police will shutdown Highway 12 (Baldwin Street) north of Columbus Road for the entire weekend and will only be open for local traffic.

Though police are assuring Whitby residents that there is no threat to public safety, residents should expect huge amounts of traffic and congestion throughout the weekend.

There is the potential for a bigger than expected turnout for the event following the death of ex-Hells Angels chief Maurice 'Mom' Boucher just days ago in Quebec. There has yet to be a public memorial for Boucher.

Durham Police say they are prepared to respond to areas outside of Brooklin in anticipation of Hells Angels members visiting local establishments and sleeping accommodations outside the town.