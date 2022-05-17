Toronto is fuming over construction and this map shows how bad it is right now

The sun is shining and the birds are chirping in Toronto, which can only mean one thing: winter is behind us and it's officially construction season in the city.

All it takes is one look around to see that the warm weather has brought with it endless endless construction projects resulting in road closures, as it does every year around this time, and residents are fed up.

A map showing just how many projects are plaguing the city's streets right now was posted to Reddit this week, and it features orange triangles to represent construction projects and red triangles that demonstrate road closures caused by construction.

I think it’s safe to say winter is over and our new season of construction has officially begun! via /r/toronto https://t.co/2irUL8iHcr #news #toronto #thesix — Steph Kier (they/them) (@thenihilistkier) May 17, 2022

Originally from MSN's local traffic viewer, the map shows that even with some 15,000 members of the Carpenter's District Council of Ontario (CDCO), United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America on strike, Toronto's roads remain obstructed as ever.

toronto… the land of weed stores, construction, and condos — ☆fūnk-é (@funkefly) May 17, 2022

Another map from the City of Toronto meanwhile shows a city drowning in projects from Transportation Services, the TTC, Toronto Water, City Planning, Utility Construction, Third Party Construction and more.

Toronto: The city of towers and construction pic.twitter.com/B492x66AdA — Tony De Franco (@TonyDeFranco127) May 17, 2022

"Ontario is three construction companies in a trench-coat," wrote one Reddit user in response to the map.

Welcome the other season in Toronto that’s not winter. Construction. — David Vincent Seaton (@theDVSMarcus) May 16, 2022

"Name a more iconic duo than Toronto and construction," wrote another.

There’s to much construction in downtown Toronto anyway to have a parade but maybe next year#55andstillnocup — Robert Andrews (@JetsRca) May 15, 2022

"It's like a horror movie," wrote yet another frustrated commuter. "My regular route from dvp/lakeshore to 427 is pain. Every Smart move, back alley Sally, waze direction route I try to do ends up being stuck in more construction/traffic. Their [sic] is absolute no way in hell avoiding it."