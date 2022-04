What's open and closed Easter Monday 2022 in Toronto is much easier to navigate than Good Friday and Easter Sunday. On this day most of the city is back to their regular working hours, with just a few exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed this Easter Monday in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

Banks

TTC

Food and Drink



Closed

Many restaurants tend to favour Mondays as their day off. Calling ahead is recommended.

Open

Grocery stores

Select LCBO locations will be open with reduced hours

The Beer Store

Indie bottle shops

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

Outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season.

Open