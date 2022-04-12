What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2022 in Toronto

What is open on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2022 may have a few surprises in store when it comes to fun things to do. Even though much of the city will be closed for the day, there are some notable exceptions including the big Beaches Easter Parade.
Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Mail delivery
Open
Summerhill Market will be open on Sunday for all of your shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
- The Beer Store
- LCBO
Open
Like Good Friday, the Eaton Centre will also be open on Easter Sunday. Photo by Jesse Milns.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Hillcrest Mall
- Promenade Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Square One Shopping Centre
- Vaughan Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Little Canada will be one of the many Toronto attractions open April 17. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Attractions
Closed
- Canada's Wonderland
- Outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season.
Open