What's open and closed Easter Sunday 2022 in Toronto

What is open on Easter Sunday in Toronto for 2022 may have a few surprises in store when it comes to fun things to do. Even though much of the city will be closed for the day, there are some notable exceptions including the big Beaches Easter Parade.

Here's what's open and closed on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

TTC

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Easter Sunday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Hillcrest Mall

Promenade Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

Outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season.

Open