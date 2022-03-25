Beaches Easter Parade route and road closures in Toronto for 2022

The Beaches Easter Parade is back in Toronto for 2022. This year on April 17 the city can expect family fun, wild floats, music and a number of street closures.

The two hour parade will being on Queen Street at Munro Park and proceed west along Queen Street ending at Woodbine Ave.

A full road closure will take place on Queen Street East, and parts of Nursewood Road, Woodbine Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard East. A number of secondary roads will also be closed or partially closed, affecting traffic flow in the area.

Here is the full list of road closures that will take place on Easter Sunday.

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (partial road)

Queen Street East from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (full road)

Queen Street East from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road

Nursewood Road from Queen Street East to #24 Nursewood Road

1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (full road)

Queen Street East from Woodbine Avenue to Fallingbrook Road

2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (full road)

Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East

Lake Shore Boulevard East from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue

Drivers can expect delays in the area and should consider alternate methods of transportation.



It's also important to note that the TTC will be rerouting buses and streetcars through the area.