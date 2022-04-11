What's open and closed Good Friday 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2022 in Toronto will help you plan for the day ahead. Whether you need to do some last minute grocery shopping, find a place to grab a bite to eat or you're on the hunt for something to do, let this be your guide.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto this year.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

The Beer Store

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

Bata Shoe Museum

Canada's Wonderland

Outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season.

Open