Good Friday 2022 Toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2022 in Toronto will help you plan for the day ahead. Whether you need to do some last minute grocery shopping, find a place to grab a bite to eat or you're on the hunt for something to do, let this be your guide.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto this year.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open

Good Friday 2022 Toronto

Select grocers in Toronto will remain open for Good Friday shopping. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • The Beer Store
  • LCBO
Open

Good Friday 2022 Toronto

The Toronto Eaton Centre will remain open on April 15. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Good Friday Toronto

Attractions across the city will be keeping their doors open for entertainment on the Friday holiday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Bata Shoe Museum
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Outdoor skating rinks are closed for the season.
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

