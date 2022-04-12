Eat & Drink
LCBO hours for Easter weekend in Toronto and Ontario

LCBO hours for the Easter long weekend in Toronto and Ontario won't make you happy if you planned on shopping on Good Friday or Easter Sunday. Like most of the city, the liquor store will be shuttered on April 15 and April 17.

However, that doesn't mean you need to go without any libations.

If you plan accordingly, you'll be able to visit all LCBO locations for regular hours on April 16. As for Easter Monday, select LCBO stores will be operating under reduced hours.

If you want to skip the LCBO altogether there's still plenty of other options for booze.

Similar to the Ontario liquor store, The Beer Store will only be open for regular hours come Saturday. However, select indie bottle shops along with a slew of restaurants serving up wine, beer and spirits will be open throughout the long weekend if you need a fix.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

