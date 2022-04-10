These 10 Toronto museums will be completely free for all starting in May

Toronto history buffs are being treated to an unprecedented surprise, the City announcing on Friday that all ten of its history museums will be offering free general admission starting on May 1.

Mayor John Tory proclaimed May as Museum Month in Toronto, and it will be much more than just a symbolic proclamation, as some of the most important historic sites in the city will be open to the public completely free of charge.

The museums you'll be able to check out for free include Colborne Lodge, Fort York National Historic Site, Gibson House Museum, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery's Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse.

"Free general admission to Toronto History Museums ensures equity in programming, fair access to resources, full participation within City spaces, and equitable opportunities for participation for underserved and underrepresented groups," said Mayor John Tory.

"This Museums Month and beyond, I encourage all residents to visit Toronto History Museums to learn about Toronto's past, present and future."

The City and Toronto History Museums (THM) hope to break down barriers to museum access, aiming to make these educational cultural heritage experiences more equitable, stemming from THM's 2020 vision to re-evaluate the stories told in these institutions and dismantle their ongoing colonial legacies.

"The histories you'll experience at the City's 10 historic sites are not tales penned by a select few. They are stories written and told by the many who shape them. They are as diverse as the perspectives and experiences of Toronto residents," says Cheryl Blackman, Interim General Manager for Economic Development & Culture.

Museum Month entails much more than just the introduction of free admission to THM facilities, kicking off the summer tourism season with a range of events like this year's International Museum Day on May 18. THM is also participating in the upcoming return of Doors Open Toronto, hosting site tours on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The City is combating economic and cultural disparities across Toronto through impactful programs and services for equity-seeking communities and underserved areas of the city," said Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson.

"This free general admission initiative at Toronto History Museums improves access to and affordability of space for Toronto residents."