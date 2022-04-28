City
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doors open toronto 2022

Doors Open Toronto is coming back for 2022 with hundreds of locations to explore

City
Michelle Payot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doors Open Toronto is back for 2022 whith Toronto rich culture and history on display for all to see.

The festival will be showcasing some of the most architecturally, historically, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city, allowing visitors to explore locations that aren't usually open to the public, or those that would normally charge an entrance fee.

The festival will offer both in-person and virtual tours to the public, along with walking tours and special activities.

A few favourite buildings that will be opening their doors for the last weekend of May include Toronto City Hall, Aga Khan Museum, R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, Portlands Energy Centre and the Museum of Television.

Explore hundreds of historically significant sites around the city to learn more about the city's past.

Doors Open Toronto is set to take place from May 28 through May 29. A list of participating buildings has not been announced but is expected soon.

Lead photo by

Daniels Faculty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A 97-year-old just celebrated her birthday by doing CN Tower's Edgewalk

Doors Open Toronto is coming back for 2022 with hundreds of locations to explore

Toronto woman ruthlessly harassed on TTC streetcar after rejecting stranger's advances

Someone in Toronto did an impromptu photo shoot with a raccoon

High Park cherry blossoms expected to hit peak bloom in Toronto next week

Someone threw hot coffee on a random stranger while riding the TTC

Oakville minivan driver who tried to haul load of bricks now has broken minivan

Someone was out shooting BB guns at TTC buses and drivers are worried