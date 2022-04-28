Doors Open Toronto is coming back for 2022 with hundreds of locations to explore

Doors Open Toronto is back for 2022 whith Toronto rich culture and history on display for all to see.

The festival will be showcasing some of the most architecturally, historically, culturally, and socially significant buildings across the city, allowing visitors to explore locations that aren't usually open to the public, or those that would normally charge an entrance fee.

The festival will offer both in-person and virtual tours to the public, along with walking tours and special activities.

A few favourite buildings that will be opening their doors for the last weekend of May include Toronto City Hall, Aga Khan Museum, R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant, Portlands Energy Centre and the Museum of Television.

Explore hundreds of historically significant sites around the city to learn more about the city's past.

Doors Open Toronto is set to take place from May 28 through May 29. A list of participating buildings has not been announced but is expected soon.