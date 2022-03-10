You can stay at a hotel room in Toronto that's unlike anything the city has seen before

Toronto has a ton of hotels scattered around the city. From luxury hotels for a fancy staycation to a hotel attached to a museum, you're truly spoiled for choice.

If you're looking for a new and unique staycation idea, look no further, because you can stay in a Toronto hotel room that's unlike anything the city has seen before.

Located at Hotel X, you can step into the whimsical world of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, Cirque du Soleil's newest show, by way of a unique hotel suite.

To celebrate the big top returning to the city, the hotel is transforming one of its signature Corner King Suites into the mechanical lab of an ambitious inventor who defies the laws of space, time, and dimension in order to reinvent everything.

Canadian interior designer Shai DeLuca is behind the playful room's design, wanting to transport guests to an alternate yet familiar past.

The steampunk-inspired suite comes with a custom king-sized bed modelled after a vintage airplane, a KURIOS-inspired mural, light installations, retro-futuristic furniture, and other eye-catching decor.

"When I saw the artwork for KURIOS, I was immediately inspired by the aesthetics of that period genre. I knew that I wanted to play off the innovative, yet fantastical, architectural style, and art," said DeLuca in a statement.

If seeing KURIOS isn't enough for you, why not book this whimsical suite to fully immerse yourself in the experience? The themed package includes complimentary parking for one vehicle and a special in-room amenity made in-house by the executive pastry chef.

The luxury suite accommodates two guests and offers floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Ontario.

Make sure to act quick and book the suite ASAP, as it is only available from Apr. 14 to Jul. 17, the same amount of time that Cirque du Soleil is in town.

Nightly rates start at $549, but it may be worth the splurge for this one-of-a-kind experience.

It's good to note, however, that the package doesn't come with tickets for the show so you'll have to buy those separately.