Toronto is getting a new hotel attached to a museum

The latest hotel that's set to come to life in Toronto will be attached to condominiums as well as a museum.

The seven-storey, 120-key location of Qube Hotel will be owned and operated by Shanghai-based developer Greenland Group, and will be part of their mixed-used development on the historic Westinghouse Canada Building site that also includes 48-and-44-storey King Blue Condominiums and a 10,000 sq. ft. Theatre Museum of Canada.

The hotel designed by CHIL Interior Design will be awash in marble, vibrant colours, warm metals, natural materials, high end finishes, marble, deep tones and rich wood.

A central sculptural staircase connects a double-height lobby to a ballroom, and amenities like a pool, sky bar, media room and fitness areas are shared with condos.

The north and west facades of the historic Westinghouse Canada Building will be preserved along with salvaged I-beams that will be featured in the lobby.

The hotel should be opening June 1, though that date may be adjusted slightly.