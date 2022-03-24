Here's what people say brings them joy for $50 in Toronto

Nearly everything costs more these days but there are still many ways to stretch $50 into a day out or tasty treat.

The price of groceries, gas and most of all rent, is going up but there are fun things people can do with a bit of cash.

When asked on Twitter, Toronto residents had some great ideas on how to spend a little for some joy.

What is something you can buy in Toronto for under $50 that brings you joy? — blogTO (@blogTO) March 24, 2022

One of the most popular ideas was a ferry ticket to the Toronto Islands. It's true, a ticket to the islands is just $8.50 and there you will find great views of the skyline, beaches, parks, a historic lighthouse, cherry blossoms in the spring and many other things to do.

Ferry tickets to the Islands! — nicolas bello (@nbellotoronto) March 24, 2022

An annual pass to the Art Gallery of Ontario is another popular suggestion. At $35 you can get access to galleries exhibits for a full year. With shows like Matthew Wong's Blue View exhibit, it's a great way to spend a few hours.

There are tons of suggestions on the best way to spend money on Toronto's food and drink — including dropping all the cash on a fancy drink at Starbucks.

Am oat milk latte , venti. Comes in at just under $50 at Starbucks — A (@AWebsterPhoto) March 24, 2022

Dinner for four at the iconic Johnny's Hamburgers in Scarborough is a top choice. Not only are the prices low, but diners can also step back in time in this classic burger joint.

Dinner for four at Johnny's. pic.twitter.com/g2sAmJNhzb — 5151 (@5151photography) March 24, 2022

For a sweet treat, Sud Forno bakery could be a good choice. A box of bombolones (filled donuts) could go a long way to spread some joy.

bombolone from Sud Forno 🤤 pic.twitter.com/pfnGe1b5q2 — Navneet R (@navneetr) March 24, 2022

Or a quick bite from Allwyn's Bakery in North York could be a nice pick me up.

Patty, Coco Bread, and Slaw Sandwich from @allwynsbakery. pic.twitter.com/XHNYi56ItI — rupen janbazian | ռուբէն ճանպազեան (@janbazian) March 24, 2022

And for those that just can't find any joy in Toronto, $50 could buy you a ticket out of the city.

A train ticket out of Toronto.... To anywhere else 😜😂 Sorry I'm not a city guy — Jamie (@Photogr18810935) March 24, 2022

While it doesn't get you an expensive night out, $50 still can bring you some joy in Toronto.