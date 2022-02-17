Someone put a sign on a massive bank of snow in Toronto and it is hilarious

As Canadians, we put up with a lot of weather, and this winter has delivered everything from snowstorms and rain to bone-chillingly cold temperatures in Toronto.

The cold and snow seem neverending, even as we reach mid-February and spring seems so close on the calendar. So at least one person is trying to find some fun in our winter misery.

Piles of snow, many still left over from the storm that blanketed the city with more than 30 centimetres on Jan. 17, can be found around the city, although many are melting in the recent mild weather.

One such mound of snow in the Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue area got a funny sign posted beside it over the last few days, Natalia Vsqz-Lynch tells blogTO. Vsqz-Lynch posted a photo of the sign in the Weird Toronto Facebook group.

The sign reads "Free Snow!" and informs the public that it is "Fresh AAA grade Canadian snow," "environmentally friendly," and comes with "no artificial colours and additives" (unless you count dirt and dog pee).

The sign's writer points out that the snow is biodegradable, recyclable and reusable.

It also suggests many uses of the icy stuff, including snowmen, snow forts and snowballs. The writer gets creative when suggesting the snow could be used for "decorative winter landscaping" and "Christmas decorations" for next year.

The humour takes a turn into an old-style infomercial near the end.

"Stock up now!" it declares. "Limited time offer! Enjoy it while you can!"

The snow is said to be "certified by Environment Canada" and even comes with a warning that it "may contain trace amounts of animal byproducts."

The snow pile is likely melting by now, but with another wallop of snow expected this week, there could be more free snow for taking coming to a sidewalk or corner near you.