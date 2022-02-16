Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 20 cm expected

Brace your boots for another round of stomping on snow, ice and eventually slush as another winter storm system moves into Toronto overnight on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a formal snowfall warning for the City of Toronto and much of Southern Ontario, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm expected in the coming days.

The snow will be heavy at times, according to the weather agency, particularly on Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

Reduced visibility, blowing snow, and icy, slippery surfaces could make driving difficult, so leave plenty of time before your commute or, better yet, don't drive at all.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," warns EnviroCan.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

As reported earlier today, a low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night, bringing a "messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario."

Meteorologists say that precipitation will begin this evening as rain before it eventually transitions over to snow on Thursday afternoon, though rain and ice pellets are also possible.

"As the track of the low pressure system remains uncertain, precipitation timing and amounts may change," notes Environment Canada.

One thing we can say for certain is that today's balmy, heat record-setting temperatures are fading fast. And soon. Too soon.