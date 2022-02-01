Doug Ford not running for PM but Twitter goes ahead and roasts him anyway

Every time questions are raised about a Conservative leadership race, whether provincial or federal, Doug Ford always seems to find himself smack dab at the heart of the discussion.

Sure, the rumours turned out to be true in 2018 when he entered and ultimately won the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario leadership race and subsequent provincial election, but this time, the current premier is dispelling talk that he is eyeing the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership race as the next step in his political ascension.

During a Tuesday morning press conference announcing the construction of a new long-term care home, the premier tried to put the rumour to bed, saying that his "hands are full," and telling the press that "I love being premier of this province. That's my job."

If you thought you were embarrassed by Doug Ford as premier, just imagine him as PM threatening to drive to other leader's countries and come at them like an 800lb gorilla.



Just thought I'd mention it in light of chatter surrounding the CPC leadership. Don't do it Canada. 😩 — Tricia (@_tricia_morris) February 1, 2022

Still, the idea of the sometimes bumbling, comically folksy, gaffe-prone, fast-food-loving premier running the show in Ottawa, or even campaigning for the chance, has the Twitterverse abuzz with ideas of how a Doug Ford federal leadership run would look.

All this talk about Doug Ford as PM. Aren’t the people of Ottawa suffering enough? — David MacMillan (@urbanenergyplan) February 1, 2022

Probably the greatest obstacle to his candidacy would be his lack of French language skills. I mean, let's be real. This guy even struggles with English sometimes.

Re Doug Ford running for PM - how does he get around the lack-of-french thing? — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) February 1, 2022

And even if he were to take a crash course in the language, his reputation in Quebec is reportedly less than stellar.

It's not just Ford's lack of French-language skills. It's his reputation in all of French Canada since what Franco-Ontarians call "Black Thursday", when important cuts were made to French-language services in Ontario. I wrote about this back in 2019:https://t.co/rPWFgA7B7X — Stéphanie Chouinard (@DrSChouinard) February 1, 2022

Though a charity boxing match versus the famous Bonhomme is one proposed method he could use to attempt to win over French-speaking Canadians, or maybe he can just promise them "buck-a-bière" instead.

Maybe he will do a charity boxing match with Bonhomme. pic.twitter.com/rMY4X6WnkL — Three Geese Radius (@shawnmicallef) February 1, 2022

Okay, so let's put ourselves in a parallel universe where French language skills are no longer an unwritten but commonly accepted requirement associated with the title of Prime Minister.

Well, in this other universe, Doug would have a lot of perks awaiting should he win both the leadership race and federal election.

BREAKING: Doug Ford reconsiders running for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada after hearing that the job of PM comes with a cottage. — T.O. Resident (@TO_Resident) February 1, 2022

And while it sure looks like Doug Ford is keeping his sights set on Ontario, one only has to look back to 2014, when Doug claimed he was not considering leadership of the provincial PC Party.

We all know what happened just a few years later.