Jagmeet Singh is officially a dad after he and his wife welcome new baby girl

Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcomed their brand new baby girl into the world this week, meaning the NDP leader is officially a father.

Singh shared a photo of their sweet three-person family on Instagram Thursday, announcing that his daughter was born on Jan. 3 — just one day after his own birthday.

"Our powerful little baby girl is basically my birthday present for life lol," he wrote on Instagram. "Momma bear and baby are healthy and our hearts are filled with gratitude."

The couple announced that they were expecting back in August with a photo of Sign and Sidhu cradling her baby bump, prompting countless messages of congratulations from Canadians.

The birth announcement is having a similar effect, as congratulatory wishes are beginning to flood in on both Singh and Sidhu's Instagram posts.

"a feeling like no other... introducing our baby girl 💕 // jan 3rd 2022," wrote Sidhu on the social media platform alongside two more precious shots of their new family member.

Singh and his wife have been married since February of 2018. In December, the 43-year-old told The Star that he's long wanted to be a dad, but he doesn't intend to let his new fatherly duties distract from his work.

"I'm gonna be able to manage it all," he told the paper. "I feel like I'm gonna be able to balance it."