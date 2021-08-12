Jagmeet Singh and his wife are having a baby and the internet is so excited

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife have officially announced they're having a baby on social media.

"@gurkirankaur_ and I are so excited for this new adventure!" Singh wrote in captions of photos of him and his wife posted online.

Radiant in a flowery sundress, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu cradles a visible belly in the photo.

The pair were engaged to be married in January 2018, marrying in February 2018.

Congratulations for you both! Your wife is absolutely beautiful! — Tanya S. (@TanyaSedlacek) August 12, 2021

She posted the same photo to her own Instagram with a nearly identical caption. The baby will be the first child for the couple.

Congrats! You’re going to need a baby seat for that bike! :-) — Jason Rockwell (He/Him) (@IAMRockwell) August 12, 2021

Singh's post garned over 25,000 likes within half an hour, with hundreds of comments congratulating the couple.

Yay! We already know babies love you - you’re going to make a great dad! — Lesli Boldt (@LesliBoldt) August 12, 2021

Tons of people liked and replied to the same announcement on Twitter as well.

Congratulations! Hopefully you’ll be our PM by the time the baby is born!! — Lis Pfeiffer (@_Georgethecat) August 12, 2021

"Hopefully you'll be our PM by the time the baby is born," one person wrote.

I'm very excited for you! Best wishes for the next few months. Also, looking for orange diapers. — Chris Lawson (@cmkl) August 12, 2021

Another person made a cheeky reference to politics, too, tweeting, "looking for orange diapers."

Congrats 🥰🥰 get some sleep now while you can — Bahi (@BahiNaguib) August 12, 2021

Another person kept it universal, replying that the parents to be should "get some sleep now while you can."

Singh's announcement comes on the same day that news broke that Justin Trudeau will be calling a snap selection.