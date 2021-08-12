City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jagmeet singh baby

Jagmeet Singh and his wife are having a baby and the internet is so excited

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife have officially announced they're having a baby on social media.

"@gurkirankaur_ and I are so excited for this new adventure!" Singh wrote in captions of photos of him and his wife posted online.

Radiant in a flowery sundress, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu cradles a visible belly in the photo.

The pair were engaged to be married in January 2018, marrying in February 2018.

She posted the same photo to her own Instagram with a nearly identical caption. The baby will be the first child for the couple.

Singh's post garned over 25,000 likes within half an hour, with hundreds of comments congratulating the couple.

Tons of people liked and replied to the same announcement on Twitter as well.

"Hopefully you'll be our PM by the time the baby is born," one person wrote.

Another person made a cheeky reference to politics, too, tweeting, "looking for orange diapers."

Another person kept it universal, replying that the parents to be should "get some sleep now while you can."

Singh's announcement comes on the same day that news broke that Justin Trudeau will be calling a snap selection.

Lead photo by

@harmandulay

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This is what Toronto businesses think about using the new Canadian vaccine passport

Here's what you need to know about the Ontario human rights code vaccine exemption

Jagmeet Singh and his wife are having a baby and the internet is so excited

Dog deliberately shot in Texas now up for adoption in Toronto

Canada's Wonderland announces new events and attractions

Trudeau to call snap election for Canada and the vote will be next month

Ontario motorist caught driving less than half an hour after having license suspended

Thunderstorms ripped through Ontario last night and the photos are wild