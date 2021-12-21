City
pop-up booster clinic today

Lines for getting booster shots in Toronto are now snaking around full blocks

Long lines have been forming around Toronto, not just for the free rapid antigen tests that have dominated headlines in recent days, but also for the chance to get a COVID-19 booster shot and bolster their immunity as Omicon bears down on the city.

One of the longest, craziest queues happened out front of Morse Street Junior Public School at 180 Carlaw Ave in Leslieville, where lines snaked around the block before the clinic even opened.

The Morse Street PS pop-up vaccine clinic is one of a few being operated by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners today, crowds giving up several hours of their day to slowly advance through the line and get their long-awaited booster shots.

An info page for the pop-ups states that they hope "to help make COVID-19 vaccines as easy and convenient to access as possible," but reports from these and other clinics across the region are painting a different picture, demand seeming to exceed capacity just about everywhere the booster is being offered.

It's a scene that has played out similarly across the province, with painfully long lines plaguing many pop-up clinics on Monday and Tuesday. It happened in Mississauga.

It happened in Burlington.

It happened in Hamilton.

It happened in Thorold.

Though there are obvious concerns about persons with young children, mobility impairments and special needs, clinics like the ones run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners offer things like expedited lines, separate entrances, and even sit-and-stay vaccinations to make immunization more accessible.

Of course, not everyone had to wait in painfully-long lines today, as both Ontario premier Doug Ford and Toronto mayor John Tory got their shots in public photo-ops.

