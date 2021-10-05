What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some exceptions. If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with the fam, let this be your guide on October 11.
Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Summerhill Market locations will be open for all your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.
Food and Drink
Closed
- It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
- LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Malls like Eaton Centre will remain open on October 11. Photo by Fareen Karim.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village Shops
- CF Fairview Mall
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Yorkville Village
Open
Various museums across the city will be open for visits. Photo by Andrew Williamson.
Attractions
Closed
- Canada's Wonderland
- MOCA
- Royal Ontario Museum
Open