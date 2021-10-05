What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some exceptions. If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with the fam, let this be your guide on October 11.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Open

Attractions



Closed

Canada's Wonderland

MOCA

Royal Ontario Museum

Open