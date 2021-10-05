City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
what is open thanksgiving monday

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are some exceptions. If you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out with the fam, let this be your guide on October 11.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Thanksgiving Toronto 2021

Summerhill Market locations will be open for all your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Thanksgiving Toronto 2021

Malls like Eaton Centre will remain open on October 11. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
Open

Thanksgiving Toronto 2021

Various museums across the city will be open for visits. Photo by Andrew Williamson. 

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • MOCA
  • Royal Ontario Museum
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's insane weather patterns just did something not seen in 25 years

Ontario to announce new rules how to safely spend Thanksgiving and Halloween

Toronto population expected to grow by 1 million over the next 25 years

GO Transit gave its teddy bear mascot ripped abs for new ads at Toronto's Union Station

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2021 in Toronto

Ontario's top doctor thinks vaccine passport exemptions are given out too liberally

How much has life in Toronto declined since the before times?

People in Toronto furious that Eglinton LRT construction overlooked one critical thing