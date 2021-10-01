It's going to be one of the warmest October days on record in Toronto this weekend

Spooky season may officially be upon us, but that doesn't mean it's time to put away your shorts and tanks just yet.

On the contrary, you'll probably want to make sure to wear as little clothing as possible this weekend, because Saturday is expected to be a scorcher.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures are set to dip down to 14 C overnight before rising back up to 25 C tomorrow — making it the sixth warmest October day on record at the Toronto Island according to weather historian Rolf Campbell.

Tomorrow is forecast to be the 6th warmest October day on record in #Toronto Island: 25°C. #TOWx pic.twitter.com/ONzJ3RNZES — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) October 1, 2021

While that's still techinically a far cry from the warmest October day ever recorded, which was 30.8 C in 2007, the humidex value may just make it feel pretty darn close.

With tomorrow's expected humidity, temperatures in Toronto will feel like a boiling 29 C, which is exceptionally unusual for an early October weekend.

But the return of summer-like weather won't last for long, as the high for Sunday is expected to be a much more seasonal 18 C, and it looks like there's also plenty of rain in store for Toronto.

Fortunately, TWN is predicting a warmer-than-usual October with fewer storms than a typical year, so here's hoping we have a few more summer-like days in our near future.