Major outage leaves thousands without power in midtown Toronto

Another Toronto hydro outage has left a large swathe of Toronto without power since early this afternoon, with thousands of customers expected to be affected well into the evening hours.

Reported at 2:22 p.m., the outage covers an approximately triangular-shaped area of midtown stretching from Spadina and Eglinton in the west, to Mount Pleasant north of Eglinton in the east, and south to Yonge and St. Clair. Over 15,000 work and live in this area.

Appearing on Toronto Hydro's outage map as a group of overlapping incidents, various estimates are being given for the restoration of power, ranging from just after 7 to about 9:30 p.m.

We’re currently responding to a large outage affecting customers in the Yonge and Eglinton area. Crews are currently en route. We’ll provide more updates as they become available. — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) October 7, 2021

With the sun going down over the horizon at 6:47 p.m. this evening, many midtown residents will soon be reaching for their candles, flashlights, and bags of ice.

Do I need to go out and buy candles and ice? Lmk please!! — ⋆ lys ⋆ (@lysloveschips) October 7, 2021

The power may be out above ground, but it's business as usual on the Yonge subway.

Hi Daniella, at this time there is no interruption to service. ^KG🦋 — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) October 7, 2021

No disruptions to service have been announced since the outage began, though one of Eglinton station's elevators was reported to be out of service within minutes of the power cutting out in the surrounding area.

Eglinton: Elevator out of service between Yonge St west side entrance and Line 1 platform. Alternatives: https://t.co/nZ6AWT8uBw — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 7, 2021

Even positioned virtually at the centre of the outage, Davisville subway station also seems to be operating normally.

Reactions online include the typical frustration one would expect from having their workday abruptly shot down. One Twitter user even polled her followers to determine whether or not to keep working via mobile hotspot or give up on the day and make the best of a bad situation.

If your power goes out at 2:30pm: what do you do?



Toronto hydro estimates it’ll be back between 7:30-9:30pm. — Melissa Jean Clark (@melissajclark_) October 7, 2021

Many more don't have that option and are scrambling to pick of the pieces of their day, in what can often be the real crunch time of a standard 9-5 shift.