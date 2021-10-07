City
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago



Major outage leaves thousands without power in midtown Toronto

Another Toronto hydro outage has left a large swathe of Toronto without power since early this afternoon, with thousands of customers expected to be affected well into the evening hours.

Reported at 2:22 p.m., the outage covers an approximately triangular-shaped area of midtown stretching from Spadina and Eglinton in the west, to Mount Pleasant north of Eglinton in the east, and south to Yonge and St. Clair. Over 15,000 work and live in this area.

Appearing on Toronto Hydro's outage map as a group of overlapping incidents, various estimates are being given for the restoration of power, ranging from just after 7 to about 9:30 p.m.

With the sun going down over the horizon at 6:47 p.m. this evening, many midtown residents will soon be reaching for their candles, flashlights, and bags of ice.

The power may be out above ground, but it's business as usual on the Yonge subway.

No disruptions to service have been announced since the outage began, though one of Eglinton station's elevators was reported to be out of service within minutes of the power cutting out in the surrounding area.

Even positioned virtually at the centre of the outage, Davisville subway station also seems to be operating normally.

Reactions online include the typical frustration one would expect from having their workday abruptly shot down. One Twitter user even polled her followers to determine whether or not to keep working via mobile hotspot or give up on the day and make the best of a bad situation.

Many more don't have that option and are scrambling to pick of the pieces of their day, in what can often be the real crunch time of a standard 9-5 shift.

